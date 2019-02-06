Meet this absolutely purrrfect 6-year-old girl. Having been with us as a stray since the summer of 18, Happy wonderfully has maintained her sweet personality in keeping with her name. Mature and aloof like any good cat, Happy also enjoys a deep snuggle session and relishes rekindling her kitten days with a rousing game of laser point chase. She would do best in a family with no young children, as she is a bit shy and tiny hands tend to be too exuberant for her. She’s also an independent sort and prefers to be the only cat in the household. With the biggest heart holiday of the year quickly approaching, Happy would love to celebrate and share the love with you, her humans. Say hello and find that she is a cat that truly deserves her forever home with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.