LACONIA — The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire, 719 No. Main Street, Laconia, is offering a wide variety of parenting programs this fall via Zoom for parents of children of all ages.
Classes are held virtually in the afternoons and early evenings, and are offered free of charge. Advance registration is required. Online registration can be completed at www.lrcs.org/parentedregistration/.
Parenting classes beginning in September/October include:
Developing Personal Power & Keeping Kids Safe (7 weeks, Tuesdays beginning Sept. 22 from 2-4 p.m. which focuses on personal power and making good choices. Attendees will learn positive ways to manage behavior and examine choices that keep all members of the family safe and healthy.
Positive Discipline Practices & Techniques (6 weeks, Thursdays beginning Sept. 24 from 1-3 p.m. focuses on discipline which is based on respect, empowerment, caring and cooperation. Active Parenting of Teens (6 weeks, Thursdays beginning Sept. 24 from 6-8 p.m.) offers parents the guidance and support needed to turn the challenges of raising a teenager into opportunities for growth, covering topics such as respectful discipline, clear, honest communication, preventing risky behavior and bullying.
Cooperative Parenting & Divorce (8 weeks, Tuesdays beginning Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m.) for non-married, separated, or divorced parents and caregivers raising children together from separate households, covering topics such as positive communication, and reducing/resolving conflict. Co-parents do not need to attend together.
Nurture Hope (8 weeks, Wednesdays beginning Oct. 7 from 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.) is a series for parents with children who have special needs and health challenges, designed to help families explore their hopes & fears, develop effective strategies for facing challenges, and recognize opportunities for celebration.
For additional information, call Tricia Tousignant, Family Resource Center, at 528-0391, or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org or visit our website at www.lrcs.org and review our Schedule of Current Parent Education Programs at the Family Resource Center page. Attendance certificates will be provided at all parenting programs sponsored by Lakes Region Community Services, Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire.
