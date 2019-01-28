HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a wooden necklace workshop on Sunday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a fun, nature-inspired workshop for kids to decorate a wooden necklace. Supplies provided will include wooden discs, paint, brushes, beads, string, and a clear coat to protect the finished product. Participants are welcome to bring additional supplies if desired. This program is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.
Registration is not required. Participants are welcome to drop in at any time between 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.