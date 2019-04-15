WOLFEBORO — On Saturday, April 20, the community is invited to participate in Wolfeboro Town Cleanup Day. Families, civic groups, and businesses have made this volunteer activity an annual tradition, moving from winter into spring.
Melting snow banks tend to reveal accumulated litter under the snow. For the last several years, the Wolfeboro Solid Waste & Recycling Facility and Global Awareness Local Action have teamed up to organize a road curbside cleanup. Last year, volunteers filled nearly 100 garbage bags of litter. The staff at the solid waste facility then sort, recycle, and appropriately dispose of the trash collected.
When participating in Town Cleanup Day, full bags of litter may be left on the side of the road, where they will be collected by the town the following day.
To participate in Town Cleanup Day, sign up from 8:30-11 a.m. at the GALA offices at 23 Bay St. The registration table will be stocked with gloves, safety vests and bags for all volunteers, as well as a list of street assignments from which to choose. Registration is important to help the Wolfeboro Solid Waste Facility crew know which streets to collect bags the following day.
Volunteers should wear bright colors and bring water. The organizers also ask anyone driving Saturday morning to be cautious of volunteers on the roadside.
For more information or to register a group, contact Ivette Babylon at 603-569-0169, or ivette.babylon@gmail.com.
