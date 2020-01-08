HOLDERNESS — Experience Squam Lake at night during a guided hike around the Five Finger Point Trail. Grab a headlamp and join the SLA on Saturday, Jan. 11, 6-8 p.m. for the guided night hike. Following the shoreline, this loop hike offers close-up views of Squam Lake. Participants will meet at the Pinehurst Road parking area before hiking to the Five Finger Point trail.
The hike is open to ages 12 and up who are comfortable hiking 2.7 miles in the dark. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring a headlamp, extra layers, raingear, a hat, an extra pair of socks, any medications, hiking boots, snowshoes or microspikes, snacks, and plenty of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.