BRISTOL — The Slim Baker Foundation for Outdoor Education, Inc. will offer Bristol’s first Bicentennial event this year, Winter in the Woods. Visitors are welcome to stop by the Slim Baker Lodge to welcome 2019 with cocoa, cookies and a campfire. Visitors are encouraged to bring sleds and snowshoes. The Pasquaney Snowshoe Club, now in its 103rd year, will be guiding snowshoe hikes around the area. The local Newfound Cub Scout troop will assist visitors in warming up safely next to the indoor or outdoor fires. Stop by anytime between 2 and 6 p.m. at 301 New Chester Mountain Road.
For more information about the Slim Baker Area, visit www.slim
Bristol will be holding Bicentennial events throughout the year, with major celebrations in June and August. The town’s incorporation date was June 24, 1819. Plans to celebrate include a community dance, a celebration dinner, a birthday party with cake, town trivia, and more events, with the support of local businesses and organizations. For more information, email Bristol200@townofbristolnh.org, or call 603-744-3354, ext. 136. Find updates by visiting www.facebook.com/bristolbicentennial, or www.townofbristolnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.