LACONIA — Winter weather impacts the way people live, as well as plants and animals. Now is the time to learn about the natural world. Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center kicks off 2020 with a selection of new and returning programs geared towards building new experiences and knowledge, whatever the weather has in store.
Among the new additions is Homeschool: Winter Series, a four-week program for children ages six to 12. Participants in the Wednesday afternoon classes will be invited to explore the natural environment and animals active during the winter.
Through hands-on, outdoor lessons guided by naturalists, children will investigate different themes each week of the program, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 is Animal Tracking, Jan. 29 is Big Mammals, Feb. 5 is Birds in Winter, and Feb. 12 is The Subnivean Zone.
Prior registration is recommended. An adult must accompany each child. Snowshoes will be provided as necessary. For more information about Prescott Farm, visit prescottfarm.org.
