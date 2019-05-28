TILTON — Get ready for spring with a plant sale, sponsored by the Belknap County Master Gardeners and Winnisquam Regional High School Agricultural Center students.
The two groups have prepared the sale for Saturday, June 1. The sale runs 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine at the Agricultural Center at Winnisquam High School, 435 W. Main St.
There will be potted perennials, herbs, and wildflowers for $5 each, and master gardeners and students will be available to answer questions. There will also be hanging baskets and annual plants and vegetables from the Agricultural Center greenhouses.
Proceeds from the sale will be shared by the students and the master gardeners. The Master Gardener Program is part of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
For more information, call 603-527-5475 or visit the Belknap County Cooperative Extension at 64 Court St. in Laconia. UNH Cooperative Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
