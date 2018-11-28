TILTON — An enthusiastic group of high school students representing the Winnisquam FFA Chapter attended the state-wide FFA Fall Leadership Event at Camp Brookwoods in Alton on Nov. 14. Thirteen Winnisquam FFA students took part in the event, along with members from seven other New Hampshire chapters. The annual event, conducted by the Granite State FFA Officers, was designed to introduce new FFA members to the organization and teach returning members leadership skills, such as communication and goal setting. The Winnisquam participants are eager to participate in future state-wide FFA events, which include Winter Leadership Camp in January and the 89th Annual Granite State FFA Convention in April.
Agricultural education and participation in the FFA is open to all high school students in New Hampshire through Career and Technical Education Centers. Any student attending a high school that does not offer agricultural education or FFA may apply to one of 12 CTE Centers in New Hampshire that offer the program. The Winnisquam Agricultural Education Center enrolls students from Laconia, Gilford, Inter-Lakes, Belmont, Franklin, Merrimack Valley and Winnisquam Regional high schools. Winnisquam also offers a middle school FFA chapter.
For more information about the National FFA Organization, visit www.ffa.org, or for more about the Granite State Association of FFA, visit www.nhffa.org.
