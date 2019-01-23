TILTON – Twelve members of the Winnisquam FFA Chapter spent the weekend of Jan. 11, at the annual New Hampshire FFA Winter Leadership Camp, where they improved their skills as young leaders, met other FFA members from around the state and participated in social activities. In all, students of agricultural education from eight New Hampshire schools attended the event.
Campers participated in workshops on subjects such as identifying bias, overcoming fears and making rational and mature decisions. The seminar was led by Corey Flournoy and DeShawn Blanding, both former national FFA officers. Assisting Flournoy and Blanding were the seven New Hampshire FFA state officers, teens from across the state elected to leadership positions by their peers. New Hampshire FFA Leadership Camp has been held annually for 22 years, held at the Brookwoods Conference Center in Alton, on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
High School students from seven area schools attend the Winnisquam Agricultural Education Center, where they take courses in animal science, natural resources and horticulture. To learn more, visit sites.google.com/wrsdsau59.org/winnisquam-regional-ag/home.
Students enrolled in agricultural education are eligible to join FFA. For more information about the national organization, visit www.ffa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.