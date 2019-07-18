MEREDITH — A rain garden is a useful way to absorb, capture, and treat stormwater on a property using native plants, soil, and mulch. On the surface, they look like any flower garden, but with a big difference. Rain gardens are sunken gardens, designed to capture and hold rain that flows off a roof, driveway, or other hard surface. This way, stormwater slowly seeps into the ground, replenishing groundwater, and reducing the amount of polluted stormwater that can runoff and make its way from storm drains to rivers, ponds, and lakes.
Lake Winnipesaukee Association AmeriCorps members helped the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department, along with volunteer Nancy Lavigne, replant an existing rain garden at the Waukewan bath house. The rain garden, planted two years ago to capture and treat stormwater runoff from the parking lot, needed some care after the recent, harsh winter.
Rain gardens improve yards, neighborhoods and communities. Other benefits include:
- Helping keep water clean by filtering rainwater runoff before it reaches local waterways.
- Helping protect communities from flooding and drainage problems.
- Replenishing area aquifers by increasing the amount of water filtering into the ground.
- Enhancing the beauty of yards and communities.
- Providing habitats for wildlife, from birds to butterflies.
This summer, LWA AmeriCorps members will provide free, residential assessments for homeowners to identify stormwater and erosion issues on their property and provide simple recommendations for improvement. To schedule a free consultation, contact the Lake Winnipesaukee Association at mail@winnipesaukee.org, or call 603-581-6632.
