LACONIA – Kids ages four to 14 are invited to take advantage of Prescott Farm’s WildQuest Summer Camp. A 10 precent early bird discount is available through Feb. 15.
WildQuest Camp days are filled with outdoor, nature-based activities related to the theme of the week. Some of the nine weekly themes for the upcoming summer include Creature Feature, Survivor, Mad Scientists, Kids Can Cook, and more. Campers will hone their skills in animal and plant identification, arts and crafts, quests, games, hands-on learning, a weekly all-camp project, and more.
Campers age 13-14 will enjoy a Leaders in Training program. The LIT program cultivates important leadership skills through hands-on team-building activities. These teens develop a strong foundation to become active citizens, change-makers, and environmental stewards.
WildQuest Summer Camp kicks off Monday, June 24, and runs 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Extended care is available before and after camp. The youngest campers, age four and five, may choose half- or full-day programs.
For complete information and to register for the winter camp session Feb. 25-March 1, spring session April 22–26, or summer WildQuest Camp, visit prescottfarm.org.
For more information about Prescott Farm, visit prescottfarm.org.
