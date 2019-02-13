HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a workshop on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 2-4 p.m., about New Hampshire wildflower species and building planters made out of recycled containers. Lead by Cole Beale, Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member, this program has been created for young children, but all are welcome. SLA will provide recycled containers, potting soil and native wildflower seeds, and participants can bring their own materials.
"Limiting our reliance and use of plastic is very important as it plays a huge role in the declining health of ecosystems," said Beale. "Finding ways to limit our use of plastic and ways to reuse plastics is something that we find very important at the SLA."
Used containers are usually thrown in the trash or recycled. This program is designed to encourage people to find other ways to use containers after their initial use. Turning a plastic bottle into a planter gives the container another life. Crafters will also learn about identifying native wildflowers, and the part they play in the health of an ecosystem.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
