LACONIA — On a walk through the woods, it's common to stumble upon wild mushrooms. Beautiful and mysterious, they are sure to catch the eye. They’ll likely also leave hikers wondering if they can eat them. New Hampshire Mushroom Company will help answer that question, and many more, in a series of Wild Mushroom Walks at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center.
The first walk is suited for adults and teens who want to learn what features to look at when beginning to identify wild mushrooms. This beginner level program will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m.-noon, and repeat on Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Those who are ready to dig deeper and get a more advanced look at the fascinating world of fungi can learn More About Mushrooms on Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-noon.
Eric Milligan of NHMC will present these fun and informative walk and talks for curious fungi enthusiasts. The aim of the programs is to equip guests with basic fungi information, but participants can also expect Milligan to comically delve into the advanced scientific wonders of mycelium through personal anecdotes and company experience. Seasoned experts who experiment in the kitchen with wild fungi foraged in the field to basement inoculators looking to expand their collection of plastic tub mushroom farms, or curious mycophiles eager to learn more about the mysteriousness of mushrooms will get help from Milligan, a guide to all things mushrooms.
The program is entirely outdoors on the trails and in the woods around Prescott Farm, so proper footwear and attention to the weather forecast is important. For more information or to register, visit prescoottfarm.org. For more information about New Hampshire Mushroom Company, visit nhmushrooms.com.
