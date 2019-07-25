CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest and the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire selected May Babcock, a papermaker and multi-disciplinary visual artist based in Providence, Rhode Island, as the White Mountain National Forest Artist in Residence for 2019.
In her work, Babcock explores contemporary landscapes, gathering sketches, plant fiber, and materials, and using them in the studio to create prints, sculpture, installations, and artist books inspired by place. She combines hand papermaking, printmaking, sculpture, historical photography process, and book-arts techniques. During her residency on the White Mountain National Forest, Babcock will draw the landscape, photograph, and learn about the area’s plant ecology, hydrology, and geological history. “I plan on safely removing non-native plant species and processing them into handmade paper pulp paintings,” she said. “The artwork resulting from the residency will, I hope, communicate the complexity of this region.”
Babcock’s three-week residency will start in mid-August, and include opportunities for the public to engage in plant education and hands-on papermaking. White Mountain NF Recreation Program Leader Marianne Leberman said, “Identifying and learning about turning plants into paper by hand alongside an expert artist is a unique way for the public to engage with the Forest. We’re excited that May’s residency will link the ecology and artistry of the Forest.”
Babcock’s work has taken her to national parks, wilderness, and urban settings for arts and educational residencies using non-native plants to make paper and artworks that explore place. She has worked with Southside Community Land Trust, a system of urban community gardens in Providence, Guadalupe Mountains National Park in west Texas, and the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in Montana.
Babcock’s residency also ties to the history of papermaking in the region. “May’s knowledge about the history of papermaking, from its roots as a 2,000 year old handcraft to industrial papermaking and the emergence of papermaking as an artistic discipline in the 1970s will provide rich opportunities for discussion and local connections,” said Arts Alliance Executive Director Kate Griffin.
For more information, visit www.artsalliancennh.org or www.fs.usda.gov/whitemountain.
