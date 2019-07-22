MEREDITH — The 7th Annual Wanakee Wilderness 5K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. at 75 Upper New Hampton Road. The trail course begins at the Wanakee Farmhouse, then transitions to dirt paths and hiking trails that traverse the hills and valleys around Wanakee, and ends back at main camp. The hilly course climbs over 300 feet in elevation, so runners are sure to enjoy the views.
The registration fee is $25 for all participants who register through Aug. 16. Race day registration will be $30. The first 100 participants will receive an exclusive race t-shirt. All fitness levels are welcome. Register online by visiting www.wanakeewilderness5k.com, or mail a registration form in with fee. Mail-in registrations are due before Aug. 10.
Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and the race will begin at 9 a.m., rain or shine. All race participants and supporters are invited to the awards ceremony immediately following the finish of the race and Wanakee’s annual homecoming chicken barbecue at 11:30 a.m. The cost of the barbecue is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and free for children five and under.
In addition to the 5K, the day’s events will include music, family fun, hiking, games, swimming and canoeing at the waterfront with certified lifeguards on duty, and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event support improvements to facilities and camp scholarships. Wanakee Wilderness 5K is a USATF-sanctioned event.
