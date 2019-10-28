GILFORD — The Fallen Foliage Finale work session at the Wetlands Walk boardwalk will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. In case of severe weather, the group will meet Sunday, Nov. 3, 1-4:30 p.m.
Some jobs were completed this summer by volunteers, the Laconia Rotary Club, Granite United Way Day of Caring participants, and the Student Conservation Association. Tasks that remain include installing directional and interpretive signs, disassembling removed supports, removing leaves from the surface and around the wooden posts, and installing bike racks. Volunteers will have a warm lunch as well as snacks. Email wetlandswalk@myfairpoint.net by noon on Friday, Nov. 1, with the times and number of people. Students under 18 must have an adult with them. Community service certificates are available.
The community can also stop by and see the improvements at the boardwalk. Follow the volunteer signs, or walk in from the parking lot off Route 11A. For more information, call the Belknap County Conservation District office at 603-527-5880, or Jan at 603-707-9760.
