MEREDITH — The Second Annual Lake Winnipesaukee Community Clean Up, spearheaded by Rob and Aimee Janes and Joyce Murphy, was held June 1. The goal is to gather a community of people willing to come together annually to help clear the debris in, on, and around the lake. Motivated by the success of last year’s first event, teams and local businesses gathered to clean areas around Alton Bay, Wolfeboro, Meredith, Laconia, Center Harbor, Moultonborough and Tuftonboro. Volunteers met at each location around the lake, and gathered over eight yards of debris.
The group is grateful to all volunteers and sponsors, including Lake Winnipesaukee Association, No Limits Metalworks, Lake Life Brand, Sports and Marine Parafunalia, Roche Realty Group, New Hampshire Boat Museum, and Shep Browns Boat Basin. To stay connected and for information about future clean up events, follow them on Facebook at Lake Winnipesaukee Community Clean Up, or contact Rob Janes at winnicleanup@gmail.com.
