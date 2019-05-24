Veterans ride free on Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad Memorial Day weekend

LINCOLN — The Hobo Railroad and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith and Weirs Beach begin weekend operations Saturday, May 25.
During the three-day, holiday weekend, the railroad will offer complimentary tickets to all Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine Veterans. “This opportunity is extended to all U.S. Military, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine Veterans who have retired, are still on active duty or have previously served. It’s our way of saying thank you to Veterans everywhere for their service to this country,” said Benjamin Clark, vice president of the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad.
The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad offers one- and two-hour rides along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee and Paugus Bay from Meredith and Weirs Beach to Lakeport, and back.
The Hobo Railroad’s one hour and twenty minute roundtrip rides travel along the banks of the Pemigewasset River from Lincoln through North Woodstock and south to Woodstock and back, covering approximately 15 miles roundtrip.
Daily operations for the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad begin Friday, June 21.
“People of all ages love to look at trains and we have a number of family-oriented special events planned throughout the season where they can see and experience rail travel up close and personal,” said Clark.
For more information, visit www.HoboRR.com, or call 603-745-2135.
