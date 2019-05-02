WOLFEBORO — The first-ever MooseMade Expo at Tumbledown Farms on May 6 has several vendor spots still open for local businesses and nonprofits to showcase their products.
The event offers opportunity for businesses to network with other businesses from 4:30-7 p.m., hear from regional and state nonprofits, such as New Hampshire Made, about collaborative opportunities throughout the year; and introduce themselves to the general public during a birthday bash from 7-9 p.m. for The Moose, New Hampshire Facebook page, marking two years and more than 2 million followers.
Vendor prices range from $0-$100, and sponsorships are available from $75-$1,000. Business tickets are $25 per person, and are complimentary for most vendors and sponsorship levels. Nonprofit tickets are half price. Admission for the general public at 7 p.m. is $5.
The Moose, New Hampshire is the social media arm of Explore Moose Mountains, a nonprofit initiative of Wentworth Economic Development Corporation created to promote Brookfield, Farmington, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
Major sponsors of the event are Wentworth Economic Development Corporation, Milton Economic Development Committee, and Tumbledown Farms.
Learn more by visiting www.exploremoosemountains.org or on Facebook and Instagram at The Moose, New Hampshire.
