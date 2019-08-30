MOULTONBOROUGH — Visitors to Castle in the Clouds on a Monday this summer may have seen Marc Stowbridge and the New Hampshire Astronomical Society solar gazing in the field, inviting guests to look through a hydrogen-alpha telescope to view sun spots, solar flares and more. Now, as stars fill the sky sooner each day, the NHAS and Castle in the Clouds are offering a special opportunity for the public to explore nighttime wonders overhead. Stargazing will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m., beginning with a night sky talk in the Carriage House’s Winnipesaukee Room. After the talk, participants are invited down to the field to enjoy the stars with their naked eye and to use high-powered telescopes for magical detail. Donations are welcome. As a weather-permitting event, please check the castle’s website or call for updates.
Also free and in the Winnipesaukee Room of the Carriage House is a music history lecture provided by the New Hampshire Humanities To Go program. On Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m., all are invited to join presenter Lucie Therrien on a walk around the globe as she follows the migration of French-Canadians and the evolution of their traditional music. She’ll reveal their journey, beginning with arriving in North America and France before sharing details on the music’s crossing with Indian culture, its growth alongside English culture after British colonization, and its expansion from Quebec to New England and Acadia to Louisiana.
Attendees should use the 586 Ossipee Park Road entrance and check in at the Carriage House. For more information about Castle in the Clouds, call 603-476-5900 or visit castleintheclouds.org.
