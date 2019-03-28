HOLDERNESS — Several events are happening during the month of April at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.
April 1-4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, the science center will offer Certified Interpretive Guide Training. In this four-day course offered by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center and the National Association for Interpretation, participants will learn techniques to make connections with an audience, give meaningful and enjoyable presentations, and create thought-provoking and relevant interpretive programs. Visit interpnet.com to register.
The homeschool series Be A Scientist continues with a program on entomology on Thursday, April 4, from 10-11:30 a.m. Geared to ages seven to 10, participants become scientists as they develop and test predictions, and participate in and conduct experiments. Children will learn how to use keys and books to identify living and nonliving ecosystem components that make New Hampshire unique. Reservations are required in advance by visiting nhnature.org, or by calling 603-968-7194. The cost is $9 per member child per session, and $11 per non-member child. One adult must attend with children for free. Additional adults will pay child fee.
For details about this event, upcoming programs, and membership visit www.nhnature.org, or call 603-968-7194.
The Using Our Five Senses homeschool series for children ages four to six on Thursday, April 4, will be a Celebration of All Five Senses from 10-11:30 a.m. Participants will learn all about their senses and put them to work exploring what types of information is gained from each one. Reservations are required in advance by visiting nhnature.org, or by calling 603-968-7194. The cost is $9 per member child per session and $11 per non-member child. One adult must attend with children for free, and additional adults will pay child fee. For details about the event, visit www.nhnature.org, or call 603-968-7194.
On Thursday, April 4, the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is partnering with Plymouth State University’s Office of Environmental Sustainability to host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets by visiting flyingmonkeynh.com, or at the door. The cost is $10 per person. For details, visit www.nhnature.org, or call 603-968-7194.
Science Pub continues through April at Walter’s Basin Restaurant on Tuesday, April 16, and Tuesday, April 30, each program from 6-8 p.m. April's topic is Climate Change Solutions. Climate change is affecting the human and natural environments. Hear from people taking action to mitigate climate change consequences at the individual and community levels. Take part in a lively discussion about solutions to implement at home and in local communities. This program is sponsored by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Squam Lakes Association, and Squam Lakes Conservation Society. There is no charge to attend. Food and drink orders will be paid by attendees, and seating is lounge style. For traditional seating, arrive early to eat in the dining room prior to the 6:30 p.m. presentation. Advance registration requested by calling 603-968-7194. For details about this event, visit www.nhnature.org.
