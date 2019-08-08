HOLDERNESS — Visitors to Squam Lakes Natural Science Center can meet live animals up close while they learn about them from experienced naturalist educators at Up Close to Animals presentations. Daily presentations feature animals including birds, mammals, and reptiles.
Featured animals change daily, offering a diverse selection of New Hampshire wildlife. Regular programs include Fish Feeding Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Mountain Lion Training on Thursdays at noon. Presentations are followed by question and answer sessions with the naturalist. Questions from audience members of all ages are always encouraged.
Up Close to Animal Programs are daily at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., through Labor Day, and on weekends through Columbus Day. Up Close to Animals presentations are included for free as part of regular trail admission and the schedule can be found by visiting nhnature.org.
The animal exhibit trail is open daily through Nov. 1, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last trail admission at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
