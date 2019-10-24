HOLDERNESS — The seventh annual Squam Ridge Race, a single track competition traversing the Squam Range crossing three summits, gaining over 3,000 feet of elevation, and open to runners and hikers of all ages, was held on Sept. 29. Hosted by the Squam Lakes Association, 134 racers completed the 12.2-mile and four-mile courses.
The first runner to arrive back at Burleigh Farm was Pier Pennoyer with a time of 1:37:27. Pennoyer set a new course record, beating last year's time by six seconds. Pennoyer was followed by Hunter Cote with a time of 1:44:27, and Brandon Baker with a time of 1:47:27. The ladies were close on their heels. Haley Heinrich finished at 1:59:34, followed by Elizabeth Beeson with a time of 2:14:19, and Emily Johansson completing the race at 2:14:47.
Volunteers helped with time keeping, aid station support along the trail, grilling, photography, and event set up. New Hampshire Amateur Radio volunteers monitored the trails during the race, helped keep everyone on course at trail junctions, handed out water and were available for assistance in case of injuries.
Over 50 sponsors supplied cash contributions, raffle prizes, food, drinks, decorations and other items for racers to enjoy. Sponsors were Burleigh Land L.P., O'Neill Orthopaedics, Rockywold Deephaven Camps, Meredith Village Savings, Riveredge Marina, Sippican Partners, New Hampshire Mobile Marine, Peabody & Smith Realty, Squam Boat Livery, Sheehan Phinney, HPM Insurance, Rumney Animal Hospital, E&S Insurance Services, Holderness Harbor Marina, Six Burner Bistro, Annalee Abelson, E.M. Heath Supermarket and Golden Pond Country Store, Carolyn Tolles, KTM Auto, The Inn on Golden Pond, The Cottage Place on Squam Lake, The Vintage Market on Squam Lake, Stoneyfield Organic, Pemi Treeworks, Biederman’s Deli & Pub, Lakes Region Tent & Event, Belletetes, Ashland Lumber, Minus 33, New England Printwear Company, Waterville Valley Resort, Longview Farm, Rhino Bike Works, The Common Man, Hart's Turkey Farm, Peppercorn Natural Foods, Grotto Italiano Pizzeria Taverna, Thai Smile, Panther Pub & Grille, Phat Fish, MnM Scoops, 1766 Brewing Co., Plymouth Ski & Sport, Simply Sunflowers, Kil'n Time, Dunkin' Donuts, Cafe Monte Alto, Hannaford, Golden Pond Country Store, and Moat Mountain Brewery. The Webster Family provided the event location.
For more information about the Squam Lakes Association, visit www.squamlakes.org.
