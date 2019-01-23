WOLFEBORO — The Fifth Annual Moose Mountains RunAround snowshoe race is scheduled for Saturday morning, Jan. 26, at Abenaki Ski Area, 390 Pine Hill Road. The race will start at 9 a.m. and covers a loop course of approximately four miles with moderate, 500-foot elevation change, traversing a combination of open fields, ski trails and single track. Snowshoe walkers are also welcome to register and participate. The public is encouraged to come cheer on the racers.
Race competitors’ snowshoes must adhere to USSSA minimum size specifications of 120 square inches. Rental Dion snowshoes will be available for $5 per pair if reserved in advance. Contact Race Director Dan Coons at 603-520-8533 or trailrnr@yahoo.com.
Snowshoe race registration is $20 in advance, or $25 on race day. Register by visiting mmrg.info/moose-mountains-runaround. Awards will be presented to the top two finishers in each age group, as well as to overall male and female winners. Last year’s winning times were Brandon Newbould at 29 minutes, 35 seconds, and Sarah Canney at 34 minutes, 58 seconds. Amenities include the heated ski lodge and complimentary post-race food.
To make this event fun for the whole family, a Kids Snowshoe Shuffle will start immediately after the snowshoe race finishes, around 10 a.m. In this non-competitive activity for children ages 12 and under, kids will make their way around an obstacle course on snowshoes. A limited number of loaner snowshoes for kids will be available. A $5 donation is suggested for the children’s activity.
These events are fundraisers for Moose Mountains Regional Greenways. Volunteers are needed to help with registration, timing the race, directing racers along the course, serving refreshments and the Kids Snowshoe Shuffle. To volunteer, call Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125, or email info@mmrg.info. MMRG thanks business sponsor Wolfeboro Oil, as well as the Tuftonboro Library for kids’ loaner snowshoes.
