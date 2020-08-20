HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on a sunrise hike along the Mount Morgan-Mount Percival loop Friday, Aug. 28, 4:30-8:30 a.m. After braving the early start time, hikers will experience first light hitting the Squam Lakes watershed. Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Jack Van Etten will lead the hike, answering questions about the watershed, plants and animals.
The 5.2-mile hike offers views and the opportunity to truly start the day with a bang. The hike covers moderate terrain, and is only available for ages 12 and up, and those able to hike a trail up, over, and down a mountain in low-light settings.
Registration is required. For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
