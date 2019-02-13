HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Association will lead a night hike on Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. to view the super full moon. The leisurely evening hike by headlamp or moon light will go to the summit of Mt. Livermore, where hikers will be able to see the super full moon rising. The full moon is a super full moon because it will be at the closest point to Earth in it’s rotation, looking larger and brighter than usual.
Hikers will meet at the maple sugar shack on Burleigh Farm Road off Route 113. Hikers should bring a headlamp with extra batteries, a flashlight, snowshoes or micro-spikes depending on the conditions, and warm layers. Hikers can also bring hand and toe warmers, and a hot beverage in a thermos if desired. Hikers must register to attend this event.
For more information, or to register, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
