LACONIA — The Belknap County Conservation District is hosting a Community Stream Workshop on Jan. 30 in Meredith, focused on flood resiliency and aquatic habitat in area streams. This workshop will be held at the Meredith Community Center at 6:30 p.m., and is oriented to local citizens, landowners, local decision-makers, town staff and conservation groups. The workshop includes a panel discussion with local organizations involved in stream and watershed conservation. Information will be available on resources available for landowners and communities to improve streams and related habitat.
To sign up, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/communitystream-workshop-meredith-tickets-54412479190, or call 603-527-5880.
This free workshop is offered in partnership with Trout Unlimited and New Hampshire Fish and Game through a New Hampshire Charitable Foundation grant, and assistance from the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Another workshop will be held Feb. 6 in Tilton at the Franklin Bank Learning Center at 6:30 p.m., will include a panel focused on the Sanbornton and Tilton area. The snow date for both workshops is Feb. 13 at the Meredith Community Center.
“Towns are dealing with flooding issues, culvert replacement, sediment concerns and protecting aquatic habitat. There are resources available to help communities and landowners,” said Lisa Morin, BCCD program coordinator.
