CONCORD — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, a non-profit land trust and forestry organization established in 1901, received a $91,000 grant award from the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program to help conserve Stillhouse Forest along the Merrimack River in Canterbury.
The 42 projects receiving matching grants from LCHIP are happening across the state. Sixteen natural resource conservation projects will be supported by $2 million, while 26 historic resource projects will receive $1.9 million, all in matching grants.
Historic resource projects will help with rehabilitation of structures ranging in date from 1721, the Ladd-Gilman House in Exeter, to 1916, the Whitcomb
Hall in Swanzey. The natural resource projects will ensure permanent protection of more than 13,000 acres in parcels ranging from 10 acres in Durham, to over 6,000 acres in Gorham.
Grant recipients are required to provide matching dollars from another source for every dollar received from the state through LCHIP. This year, they will provide more than $3.70 for each state dollar. The smallest grant is $7,500 for a planning study to help the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts explore what is needed to convert the former Shrine of Our Lady of Grace into a cultural and arts center. The largest grant of $350,000 will help the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire create the Birch Ridge Community Forest in New Durham.
"We are very appreciative of LCHIP's investment in Stillhouse Forest and the
high conservation values it represents," said Brian Hotz, vice president for
land conservation with the Forest Society. "The LCHIP award is a critical
component of the funding. It will enable the Forest Society to protect
wildlife habitat while offering paddlers on the Merrimack River another
recreation opportunity."
The 234-acre Stillhouse Forest features several exemplary natural communities, including significant riverine floodplain forest, numerous vernal pools, oxbows and river bluff communities. These areas provide excellent wildlife habitat, and its conservation will also afford protection to water quality and anadromous fish in the Merrimack River.
Once permanently protected, Stillhouse Forest will be open to the general public for passive recreational activities. Given several nearby public boat launches, it is in a unique position to become a paddling destination suitable for picnics, exploration and nature study.
Conservation of land along the Merrimack River is a high priority for the Forest Society, and the Merrimack Conservation Partnership. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services identified the Stillhouse Forest as located within a High Priority Water Supply Land area, and nearly all of the land is within the Source Water Protection Area for Penacook-Boscawen Water Precinct's wells.
The 18-member LCHIP Board of Directors selects the grant recipients as the culmination of a rigorous application and review process. LCHIP's Board Chair Amanda Merrill of Durham observed, "The LCHIP Board and staff have
the responsibility and privilege of helping to protect natural, cultural and
historic resources across New Hampshire. It is a pleasure to work with
dedicated colleagues from local government, citizens groups and non-profits
to preserve the places that make our state special."
For more information about New Hampshire's Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, visit lchip.org or call 603-224-4113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.