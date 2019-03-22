HOLDERNESS — The Squam Speaker Series is held once a month on Wednesday evenings. The first of the Spring Into Action series focused on inspiring action to help the environment. The next session at Squam Lakes Association is on Wednesday, March 27, 7-8 p.m., and will feature guest speakers Dr. Steven Whitman and Liz Kelly of Resilience Planning & Design.
Whitman is a professional planner and educator who has been working in the public, nonprofit, and private sectors in New England for over 20 years. He is also a certified permaculture designer and teacher, and works on ecological design projects and courses in the U.S. and internationally. Whitman is also a part-time faculty member at Plymouth State University.
Kelly is a professional planner and designer based in Plymouth. She holds a master of science in ecological design and planning, and has completed a variety of projects for property owners, municipalities, and organizations focused on natural resource protection throughout her career. She is a certified permaculture teacher and a part-time faculty member at PSU. Kelly is also currently the chair for the Permaculture Association of the Northeast Board of Directors.
Whitman and Kelly work on environmental planning and ecological design projects and have offered to share a presentation and discussion specifically tailored to property owners. Landscaping and gardens have the potential to serve both people's needs and the needs of other species and the environment. Regardless of where a person lives, they will see that natural systems are connected and that there are steps to take to protect and restore ecosystem functions. This introductory session will show a variety of green infrastructure examples to consider incorporating. This presentation will be a visual and interactive journey to help plan for the upcoming gardening and landscaping season.
This program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome and will support the SLA, located at 534 U.S. Route 3. For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
