Squam science center to offer $5 admission to NH residents May 4
HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will celebrate the start of the 53rd annual trail season with New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 4, held annually there since 1991.
New Hampshire Day allows New Hampshire residents to gain discounted trail admission to the animal exhibit trail. New Hampshire residents pay $5 for trail admission on May 4. Regular admission rates are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors 65 and up, $15 for youth ages three to 15, and children two and under, and members, are free.
Visitors will see live native New Hampshire animals including mink, fish, turtles, frogs, coyote, red fox, gray fox, fisher, bobcats, mountain lions, white-tailed deer, river otters, black bears, and various raptors including owls, hawks, and eagles in natural enclosures along the three-quarter mile live animal exhibit trail.
Special Up Close to Animals presentations will be held with the porcupine at 11 a.m., the Great Horned Owl at 1 p.m., and the American Kestrel at 3 p.m. These presentations offer visitors an up-close look at live animals with a discussion led by an experienced naturalist educator.
Volunteer docents will be on the animal exhibit trail with live animals and props, and Dead River Company employees will provide information about energy efficient heating and cooling systems. The Howling Coyote Gift Shop will hold its annual New Hampshire Day sale of nature related books, toys, apparel, and gifts.
New Hampshire Day is sponsored by Dead River Company and the New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation. The NHEC Foundation will also provide free admission on New Hampshire Day to all NHEC members and employees. Members should mention that they are NHEC members at admissions.
“Dead River Company believes it's both a privilege and responsibility to be an active member of the communities we serve,” said Jason Grower, Dead River Company area director. “It's why we support hundreds of causes throughout the states that we serve, as well as support our employees’ involvement through the company’s employee volunteer initiatives. Our objective is to help local organizations enhance the quality of life for our neighbors in northern New England. We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Squam Lakes Natural Science Center by underwriting New Hampshire Day and look forward to spending time with our neighbors.”
“The Science Center is a place that should be experienced by everyone, which is why supporting New Hampshire Day is so important to our foundation. This is just one of the many ways we are working to give back to our communities,” said Sara Thielbar, director of the NHEC Foundation.
The animal exhibit trail is open on New Hampshire Day from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with the last trail admission at 3:30 p.m. The trails open for the season at regular admission rates on Wednesday, May 1 and are open daily through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.