HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Winterfest on Squam Lake, which supports conservation efforts in the watershed, will offer activities for the whole family. Skating, pond hockey, cross-country skiing, sledding, miniature golf in Piper Cove, ice fishing, a fire pit, winter sports demonstrations and more are happening Saturday, Feb. 15, noon-3 p.m.
The annual chili contest has a number of unique styles of chili from local participating restaurants to try, and diners can vote for their favorites. There will also be a bonfire with marshmallows to roast and hot cocoa.
Winterfest takes place at the Squam Lakes Association, 534 Route 3. To volunteer for the event, contact volunteer@squamlakes.org or 603-968-7336.
