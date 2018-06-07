HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center and the Loon Preservation Committee are offering cruises that focus on Common Loon conservation, biology, and monitoring. Cruises are scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on June 8, 15, 22, and 29.
A Science Center naturalist joins an LPC biologist who guides the tour and discusses the work LPC does across the state and on Squam to protect these extraordinary birds. The cruise route is chosen to maximize Loon observations. Squam Lake Cruises are not recommended for children under age 3. All Squam Lake Cruises are 90 minutes in length. Squam Lake Cruises are on canopied pontoon boats. Binoculars are available for wildlife viewing at no additional cost. Cruises depart on Route 113 across from the Science Center parking lots. Park in designated lots and walk to Lake Cruise Headquarters using pathway.
Tickets for the cruises are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors (age 65+), and $23 for youths ages up to 15. Science Center members receive a $4 per person discount.
For more information or to register for this event, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
