HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will join museums nationwide participating in the 10th summer of Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families. The 2019 program will begin Saturday, May 18, on Armed Forces Day, and end on Monday, September 2, Labor Day. Find the list of participating museums by visiting arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. First Lady of the United States Melania Trump and Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence are honorary co-chairs of Blue Star Museums 2019.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to celebrate the 10th summer of collaborating with Blue Star Families, Department of Defense, and especially the more than 2,000 museums across our nation that make this program possible," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Organizations such as Squam Lakes Natural Science Center are providing wonderful opportunities for military families to share a memorable experience together this summer.”
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. Military, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card, or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
In addition, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center extends discounts for military personnel and their families for the full trail season, May 1-Nov. 1. Before Armed Forces Day and after Labor Day, active military personnel receive free trail admission, and spouses and children receive $10 trail admission. The Science Center also offers Veterans a trail discount of $3.
Visit nhnature.org for hours, admission rates, events and more.
