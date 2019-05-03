The live animal exhibit trail at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is open daily from May 1-Nov. 1, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last trail admission at 3:30 p.m. Those receiving food assistance or SNAP benefits can receive $3 trail admission by presenting their EBT card and photo identification. For more information, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194. (Courtesy photo)