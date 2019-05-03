HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has joined Museums for All to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums. The program supports those receiving food assistance benefits like SNAP to visit the Science Center for $3 per person for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Similar free and reduced admission is available at more than 300 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the Science Center’s broad commitment to see, include, and welcome all audiences.
Museums for All helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 300 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located in more than 40 states.
The live animal exhibit trail at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is open every day from May 1-Nov. 1, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last trail admission at 3:30 p.m. Those receiving SNAP benefits can receive $3 trail admission by presenting their EBT card and photo identification. For more information, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
