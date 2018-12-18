HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will offer a variety of programs in January.
The 'Be A Scientist' monthly series of programs through April is especially for homeschool students ages seven to 10. The next session is about ecology on
Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, from 10-11:30 a.m. The series will explore many different types of scientists, from dendrologists to ornithologists and entomologists. Participants will become scientists as they develop and test predictions, participating in and conducting experiments. Children will learn how to use keys and books to identify living and nonliving ecosystem components that make New Hampshire unique. Investigate a different scientific field of study each month. Reservations are required in advance by calling 603-968-7194. The cost is $9 for member children, and $11 for non-members. An adult must attend with children.
The 'Using Our Five Senses' series is for homeschool students ages four to six, and runs through April as well. The next session on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will focus on sound. Participants will learn all about their senses and put them to work exploring the types of information people get from each one, and learn how animals use their senses. Reservations are required in advance by calling 603-968-7194. The cost is $9 for member children, and $11 for non-member children. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
On Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, from 9 a.m. to noon, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will host their annual Bird Banding Open House. For tracking purposes, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officially designates that all birds become a year older on Jan. 1. Celebrate their birthdays and the new year with the Science Center. Find out all about banding and, with luck, help band and release some hardy feathered creatures. This program is for all ages, and there is no charge to attend, but reservations are requested.
The Wild Winter Walk: Guided Tour of the Live Animal Trail will take place Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. The program is for adults and families with children ages six and up. Learn about the animals who live at the Science Center during the winter. Most of them stay in the same place, just as they would in the wild. A staff naturalist will lead a guided walk on the live animal exhibit trail to see the animal ambassadors dressed in their winter coats and discuss how these native animals are well-adapted for winter in New Hampshire. If needed, snowshoes are available at no extra cost, or participants can bring their own. Dress to be outdoors with snow boots, hats, gloves, and warm layers. The cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members.
Winter Bird Banding will happen on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon. All ages are invited to participate, to see wild birds up close. Learn why and how the Science Center captures, bands, and releases birds that gather at the winter feeding stations. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Time will be spent indoors and outdoors, and warm layers, hats, and gloves are recommended. The cost is $8 for members, and $10 for non-members.
Another Wild Winter Walk: Guided Tour of the Live Animal Trail will happen on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. The program is for adults and families with children ages six and up to learn about the animals who live at the Science Center during the winter. If needed, snowshoes are available at no extra cost, or participants can bring their own. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and everyone should dress to be outdoors with snow boots, hats, gloves, and warm layers. The cost is $8 for members, and $10 for non-members, or a package price for both Winter Bird Banding and Wild Winter Walk on Jan. 12 is $11 for members and $15 for non-members.
There will also be two additional sessions of the Wild Winter Walk: Guided Tour of the Live Animal Trail on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon.
On Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. is Ice Fishing for Families. Appropriate for adults and families with children ages nine and up to learn about ice fishing. Trek out onto the ice to experience ice fishing. The Science Center will supply the instruction and all the equipment. Learn what fish are doing under the ice and how and where to catch different species of fish. Children must be
accompanied by an adult, and adults require a fishing license, purchased in advance. Participants are encouraged to wear snow boots, and warm layers, hats, and gloves, and to bring an extra pair of gloves, snacks, a thermos with a hot beverage, and a camp chair. The cost is $15 for members, and $18 for non-members.
Another session of Winter Bird Banding will happen on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon.
For details about these events, other upcoming programs, and membership, visit www.nhnature.org, or call 603-968-7194.
