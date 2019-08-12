HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will lead a hike through the Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest to discuss the history of the people who have lived on and enjoyed Squam Lake, on Friday, Aug. 16, between 1 and 3 p.m.
Participants will start the 2-mile loop with a discussion of the people who first lived in the Squam area and those who use the lake today. There will be an opportunity to view the lake and the surrounding mountains and ponder the past.
Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Adel Barnes will lead the hike. The program is suitable for anyone ages 10 and up.
Participants must register to attend the Adventure Ecology program by visiting the squamlakes.org or calling 603-968-7336.
The SLA offers free Adventure Ecology programs every Saturday, covering a variety of nature- and conservation-related topics.
