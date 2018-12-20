HOLDERNESS — On Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, the Squam Lakes Association will lead a winter hike to Mt. Livermore, via the Cotton Mountain and Crawford-Ridgepole trails. The hike is roughly four miles long. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Cotton Mountain trail head, located off New Hampshire Route 113, about one mile north of U.S. Route 3 in Holderness and the Squam Lakes Science Center.
The group will start up Cotton Mountain Trail, reaching the peak after 0.6 miles. Afterwards, the group will merge onto the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail for 1.3 miles, before reaching the summit of Mt. Livermore. There participants can enjoy the view and have a quick lunch. After lunch, hikers will head back to the Cotton Mountain trail head, and expect to wrap up around 1 p.m. This hike is for all ages, but is of moderate intensity and may increase in difficulty with any icy or rainy weather. Participants should bring extra layers to stay warm and dry, micro spikes or snowshoes, rain gear, a hat, an extra pair of socks, hiking boots, a packed lunch and snacks, and plenty of water. Snowshoes are available for up to six participants.
The hike is one of the Squam Ranger challenge hikes. For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
