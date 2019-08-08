HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will provide an opportunity to hike in nature with a view of the Lakes Region today, between 2-5 p.m.
Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Danielle Plumlee will lead a guided hike to the summit of East Rattlesnake via the Col and Ridge trails. There, the group will convene for some quiet reflection in nature, with participants having the opportunity to create art using their preferred media, with a view of Squam Lake as a backdrop. The group then will complete the loop by heading down via the East Rattlesnake Trail.
The program is open to all ages. Participants should bring art supplies. There will be an assortment of art materials provided by the SLA.
Participants should be equipped for a 1.5-mile hike with steep sections with weather-appropriate shoes and clothing, water, and a snack.
Due to limited parking, program participants will meet briefly at the SLA headquarters at 534 US Route 3 before carpooling to the trailhead.
