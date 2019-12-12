HOLDERNESS — Confused about what trees and shrubs are around you once autumn rolls around and steals all the leaves? Well “leaf” your worries behind and emBARK on a journey with the SLA in a wonderful morning of winter tree identification on East Rattlesnake! There are many ways to identify trees besides the leaves. Bark, buds, leaf scars, branching pattern, smell, and even taste are all exciting ways to figure out what is growing around us year round.
Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an opportunity to learn about some of New Hampshire’s native tree species. Participants will join Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Moses Shafer and Grace Callahan as we discuss tree anatomy and techniques to identify several native species. All participants will meet at the SLA headquarters in Holderness before carpooling to the Butterworth trailhead.
There are some steep sections of the trail. Due to the time of the year, participants are encouraged to dress in layers, bring snacks and water, and to bring snowshoes or micro spikes. Snowshoes can be provided for up to 6 participants.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336. The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Squam Lakes Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.