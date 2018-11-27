12-01 glacier hike

The Squam Lakes Association will offer a hike on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. up Mt. Livermore, with a discussion about how glaciers formed the watershed. For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9-11:30 a.m., for a guided hike to Mt. Livermore. At the top, participants will be able to look out over the Squam Watershed and learn how it was formed thousands of years ago, scour for evidence of glaciers, and discuss how a watershed works.

Participants should bring proper winter hiking gear, warm layers, water, and snacks. The hike is a moderate three-mile loop trail, and all ages are welcome to attend. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required, and space is limited to 12 people.

For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.

