Participants should bring proper winter hiking gear, warm layers, water, and snacks. The hike is a moderate three-mile loop trail, and all ages are welcome to attend. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required, and space is limited to 12 people.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
