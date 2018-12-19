HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a hike on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, to Mt. Israel. The group will meet at 10 a.m. at Mead Base, located in Sandwich, and take the Wentworth Trail to the summit. This four-mile hike is of moderate intensity, and winter weather conditions may increase the difficulty. Enjoy lunch at the top and snap some photographs of the distant White Mountains before heading back down. Hikers will be back at the parking lot by 3 p.m. Participants should bring extra layers to stay warm and dry, rain or snow gear, a hat, an extra pair of socks, hiking boots, a packed lunch, snacks, and plenty of water. Depending on conditions, microspikes or snowshoes are also recommended. Snowshoes for up to six participants are available.
Although hikers may be familiar with the trails around Squam Lake during the summer, winter hiking in the region can provide a different perspective of the area.
For more information, or to sign up for this program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
