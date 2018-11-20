CENTER SANDWICH — The Squam Lake Association on Tuesday, Nov. 27, will offer a hike up Doublehead Mountain from the Doublehead Trail, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While hikers may be familiar with the trail and the Squam area, hiking in the late fall can provide a different perspective of the area. The hike is just under five miles round trip, and begins where Thompson Road meets Route 113. Parking is available on the street.
At the summit, the group will stop for lunch and views of the Squam Region. After lunch, the hike will head back down, to wrap up around 2 p.m.
Hikers should expect cold, and possibly snowy or icy conditions. Hikers should wear winter hiking gear with lots of layers, and pack extra socks, shirts, hats and gloves. Hikers should also bring water and a lunch. Micro-spikes or snowshoes are recommended. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants. This hike is included in the Squam Rangers program.
For more information or to sign up for this program, visit www.squamlakes.org or call at 603-968-7336.
