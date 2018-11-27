12-08 animal hike

The Squam Lakes Association's Dec. 8 hike through Belknap Woods will include a discussion around wintering animals. For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. (Courtesy photo)
CENTER HARBOR — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, for a hike with a discussion around wintering animals. This program explores the seasonal adaptations and behaviors of some species found in the Squam Watershed’s winter forests. Each winter, these species navigate forest ecosystems very different from the summer’s warm landscape. This low intensity hike will be about a mile long, through Belknap Woods.

During this hike, participants will learn how animals prepare for the winter, using different habitats to survive. From frozen lakes to intense snowfalls, winter brings changes to landscapes and ecosystems across the region. Participants must bring proper winter hiking gear, warm layers, water, and snacks. All ages are welcome to attend, and young children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required, and space is limited to 12 people.

For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.

