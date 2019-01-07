HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host the first Squam Speaker Series of the year with the film 'Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George's Creators.' This film will be presented by the H.A. Rey Center on Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. Most people are familiar with Curious George, but not many know the story behind the monkey. This film explores the life of Margret and H.A. Rey, the creators of Curious George.
This special event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome and will support the missions of the SLA and the Rey Center. There will be popcorn and hot chocolate. Recommended viewing age for the film is 12 and older.
For more information and to watch the trailer, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. The Squam Lakes Association is located at 534 U.S. Route 3.
