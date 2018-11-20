CENTER HARBOR — The Squam Lakes Association will offer a hike through Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m.-noon, to de-stress and bathe in nature. During the hike, participants will obtain a deeper connection to the natural world. Activities include leaf rubbing, landscape drawings, and silent walks of observation. Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Stevie Raymond will lead the hike and teach participants about the local living landscape.
Participants will have the opportunity to connect to the natural world, and view civilization and the environment as two parts of a whole, not two separate entities.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. The SLAoffers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by LRCC AmeriCorps members, who perform important conservation work in support of SLA's mission.
