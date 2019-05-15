NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Conservation Commission will hold a spring work day on Saturday, May 18, from 8:30 to noon, at the Kelley-Drake and Snake River conservation areas.
Now that winter is over and summer is on its way, it is time to clean up and repair winter’s damage to two of the premier New Hampton conservation properties. Trash needs to be removed from the Snake River Conservation Area. The trails, apple orchard and the cellar holes need to be cleared at Kelley-Drake Conservation Area.
If you have this day free and would like to participate, come to the entrance of the Kelley-Drake Conservation Area at the end of Kelley Pond Road. Bring loppers, brush cutters, rakes, small saws and a trash bag. Be sure to dress appropriately for outdoor work and be sure to bring work gloves and bug spray. I’m sure the ticks will be out and about in the leaf litter.
If you have questions, email Gordon DuBois at forest
