MEREDITH — Saturday, May 4 is Moulton Farm’s spring open house. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., with a variety of events scheduled through the day related to food, farming and gardening.
Starting at 9 a.m., the Granite State Draft Horse and Pony Association will hold a spring plowing contest. Teams of horses and ponies compete in a skill that was crucial to farmers and New Hampshire history. The event will run to approximately 1 p.m., depending on the number of teams competing.
Explore the farm at 10 a.m. with a guided walking tour. This exploration will go through the farm’s fields, highlighting what the farm is growing. The tour will include a discussion of how the farm deals with the many critters like deer, birds and other pests, that feast on crops and gardens.
At 1 p.m. will be the free Good Gardening Workshop: Companion Planting for Containers. The session will be filled with ideas and tips for porches, decks and patios, even for those who don’t have the space or time for a garden.
Hydrangea Mania comes to the farm at 2 p.m., with another free workshop to help attendees get the best from hydrangeas, including how to prune them and fertilize them in the spring.
There will also be food sampling, featuring items from the farm kitchen and bakery, as well as items and displays from small producers who sell their items at the farm’s market.
For more information about Moulton Farm, visit www.moultonfarm.com, or Facebook.com/MoultonFarm. Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road off Route 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.