HOLDERNESS — The first of two tournaments in the Squam Canoe Classic Bass Fishing Tournament is Saturday, July 18.
The tournament is open to any vessel completely powered by human effort, like a canoe or kayak. Participants must fish with lead-free tackle, and practice catch and immediate release. Anglers will document their catch by measuring and taking a photo before releasing the fish.
For more information or to register, visit squamlakes.org/2020-squam-canoe-classic-bass-fishing-tournament-series or call 603-968-7336.
