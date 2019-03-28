TUFTONBORO — Starting garden plants from seeds indoors is an economical way to grow a wide variety of plants. Many garden favorites are found in a greater variety of colors, sizes and growth habits as seeds rather than as started plants.
Bill Stockman will teach gardeners about his techniques, including his favorite growing medium, optimum sunlight, temperature and the appropriate application of water. Gardeners will take home a tray of sewn seeds. If trays are left at the garden, they will need to be picked up in two weeks.
A total of three workshops are being offered, on Saturday, April 20, at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m., and Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m.
The fee for each workshop is $30, which includes instruction, supplies, seeds and greenhouse space.
Pre-registration is required. Call 603-569-5056 or visit www.spiderwebgardens.com.
